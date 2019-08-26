Gary Sommer, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. He was 68. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1-2 pm. Mr. Sommer was born on June 27, 1951 in Melrose Park, IL and lived the early years of his life in Stone Park, IL. He resided in Addison, IL before moving to Dothan in 1992. Mr. Sommer loved being with his family, he was a private man, a bit quirky, but so much fun to play Dominos, card games, and Yahtzee with. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle to feel the wind in his hair. Mr. Sommer was an excellent cook, he owned and operated Glo's for 23 years. Mr. Sommer was preceded in death by his parents, John and Gloria Sommer, by his sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Jerry Price, Sr. Survivors include his son, Josh Sommer; his daughter, Lindsey (Nadav) Benjamin; his sister, Sharon Rinehart; his 8 nieces and nephews, Brady (Amber) Myracle, Brenda (John) Gertz, Heather (Andy) Martin, Bryan (Theresa) Myracle, Melisa (Mark) Childs, Bridget (John) Tyson, Jennifer (John) Sweeney, and Jerry Lynn Price, Jr.; a host of great nieces and nephews; and his K-9 companion, Sassy. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
