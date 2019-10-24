Mrs. Betty Ruth Aman Southerland, age 85, of Ashford passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Saturday, October 26, 2019 from the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mike Grimes officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 AM until 11 AM, Saturday, October 26, 2019, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.wardwilson.com
