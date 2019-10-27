Mrs. Betty Ruth Aman Southerland, age 85, of Ashford passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Born June 20, 1934 in Houston County to the late Homer Aman, Sr. and Ruby Brookins Aman, Betty was a member of Grandview Baptist Church. She was a faithful member of the Lowery Imann Sunday School Class at Grandview Baptist Church. She dedicated her life to caring for her husband, children, and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Brookins Aman; her father, Homer Aman, Sr.; her brother, Homer Junior Aman; and her sister, Roberta Aman Miller. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Harold Southerland of Ashford; her daughters, Cathy Baxley of Ashford and Pattie (Sammy) Bagwell of Cowarts; her son, Duane (Lovan) Southerland of Las Vegas, NV; her grandchildren, Jason Bagwell, Paul Baxley, Ana (Matt) Baxley Kight, Brianna (Matt) Southerland Timmons, and Tyler Southerland; her great-grandson, Colby James Kight; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services were held at 11 AM, Saturday, October 26, 2019 from the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mike Grimes officiating. Burial followed in Memory Hill Cemetery. Serving as active pallbearers were Robert Bowers, Jason Falls, John Vaughn, Todd Brown, Roger Brown, Chris Cooper, Anthony Smith, and JR Sessions. Serving as honorary pallbearers were the Grandview Baptist Church Boots Davis Sunday School Class. www.wardwilson.com
