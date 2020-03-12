Henry Lang Sowell, a resident of the Edwin Community of Henry County, died early Wednesday morning, March 11, 2020, at his home. He was 93. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 14, 2020, in the New Prospect Free Will Baptist Church with Reverend Danny Henderson and Reverend Kenneth Preston officiating and a eulogy to be given by Steven Sowell. Graveside services, with military honors, will follow in the church cemetery. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2:00 PM Saturday in the church sanctuary. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-585-5261.

