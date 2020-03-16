Carolyn V. Spann, a resident of the Tumbleton Community of Henry County, passed away Friday evening, March 13, 2020, at a Dothan hospital. She was 85. A complete obituary with a list of survivors can be obtained by contacting Wright Funeral Home & Crematory via phone or website. www.wrightfuneralhomeandcrematory.com celebrating a life one family at a time

To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Spann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

