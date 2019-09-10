Donnice Michael Spence, a resident of Bonifay, Florida, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 after an extended illness. He was 62. Funeral services will be held at 3 pm on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Ray Kelley and Richard Parker officiating. Burial will follow in Midland City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-3 pm. Donnice was born on December 26, 1956 in Dothan and resided in Dale County most of his life. He attended and was a graduate of Dale County High School and Wallace Community College. After graduating Wallace Community College, he was employed with Florida Microfilm, Cooper Transportation, and then Hardwick and Sons Printing. Mr. Spence was a huge Alabama football fan. He loved music and his Black Monte Carlo. Donnice was the beloved baby brother and was witty, had a good sense of humor, and always had that crooked little smile. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Floyd Spence and Lennie Mae Williams; his sister, Gloria Fae Riley. Survivors include his brothers and sisters, Glenda E. (Arvin W.) McCathern; Lamar F. (Lavern) Spence; Twylia G. (Douglas L.) Parker; his 7 nieces; and his 9 nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
