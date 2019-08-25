Georgene "Gene" Cain Spencer, 81, a resident of Cottonwood, AL for 40 years,died at home on Thursday, August 22, 2019. She was born in Dothan, AL to Oscar Ford Cain and Virginia Cawthon Cain. Visitation will be Monday, August 26, 2019 from 6 PM- 8PM at Ward Wilson Funeral Home in Dothan, AL. Graveside services will be Tuesday, 11AM, August 27, 2019 at Magnolia Cemetery, DeFuniak Springs,FL with Chaplain Joey Holland officiating. Ms. Spencer was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Mary Virginia Chandler. Survivors include one son, Dean (Inge) Spencer; four daughters Joy (Tim) Willet, Colleen (Luke) Arnold, Valerie Ward, Stephanie Fears ; 8 grandchildren Michael (Kaitlin) Spencer, Joanna (Gerald Stagner) Spencer, Ashley (Meghan) Willet, Blake Willet, Regan (Vince) Hughes, Clayton Woodham, Ryan Fears and Brad fears; 7 great-grandchildren, Julia, Ethan, Charlie and Leo Spencer; Archer Willet; Olivia and Iris Hughes; one sister, Catherine DeVille ; several nieces,nephews and cousins. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Georgene "Gene" Cain Spencer to the First United Methodist Church of DeFuniak Springs, FL.
