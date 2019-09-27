Laura Spires, a resident of Quincy, Florida, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at a local hospital. She was 82. A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:30 until 2 pm. Mrs. Spires was born on April 10, 1937 in Alabama and moved to Quincy, Florida in 1966. She resided there most of her life. She was a caring, devoted mother and homemaker. Mrs. Spires loved working in her yard, cutting her grass, and could be found sitting on her front porch watching the traffic go by on most days. She loved hummingbirds, was an avid Florida Gator fan, and loved Vince Gill's music. Her energetic, giving personality will be missed by everyone who had the opportunity to know her, but especially by her sons, whom she loved very much. Survivors include her devoted partner, Johnny Cook of Dothan, AL; her three sons, Mickey Morgan of Tallahassee, FL, Chuck Morgan (and wife Carolyn) of Quincy, FL, and Todd Morgan (and wife Shawna) of Quincy, FL; her grandson, Matthew Morgan of Quincy, FL, and her sister, Judy Booth of Rehobeth, AL; and several nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.