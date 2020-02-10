Ronald Jay Spires, a resident of Hartford, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 from injuries he sustained in an automobile accident. He was 48. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ricky Hall officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 5-7 pm. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
