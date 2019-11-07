KINSEY- Betty Skipper Spivey, a resident of Kinsey, died early Wednesday morning, November 6, 2019, at her home. She was 88. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 8, 2019, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Sam Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Friday at the mortuary. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Kinsey United Methodist Church, in c/o Becky Vallejo, 1690 Roney Road, Kinsey, AL 36303. Mrs. Spivey was born in Henry County and reared in Kinsey, daughter of the late John Levin Skipper and Lois Mae Snell Skipper. She was a 1949 graduate of Dothan High School and attended Birmingham Southern College. Mrs. Spivey moved to Birmingham at an early age where she was employed by Lewis Industries. In later years, she was employed by Sanders Chiropractic Clinic in Dothan. Mrs. Spivey was an active member of Kinsey United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Max E. Spivey, a son-in-law, Lee Bottomlee, and a brother, Haywood Skipper. Surviving relatives include two daughters, Becky Vallejo (René) and Renee Bottomlee, all of Kinsey; a son, Ronnie Spivey (Lynn), Kinsey; a sister, Annette Cherry (Charles), Cowarts; three grandchildren, Courtney Spivey, Stacey Harris and Kevin Rockett (Jordan); two great-grandchildren, Bradley Harris and Colby Harris; sisters-in-law, Louise Branton, Malvern, Bobbie Spivey, Graceville, and Luverne Skipper, Kinsey; brothers-in-law, Thomas J. Spivey, Dothan, and Chuck Spivey (Sheila), Rehobeth; several nieces and nephews. Serving as active pallbearers will be George Furqueron, Dr. Wallace Sanders, Jason Reneau, Brian Sconyers, Bradley Harris, Greg Branton and Colby Harris. The family would like to express their appreciation to Encompass Hospice for the loving care and kindness shown to Mrs. Spivey during her illness. www.holmanmortuaries.com
