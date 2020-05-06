Stephen Pierce Spivey, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was 25 years old. In consideration of community health and public safety due to the COVID 19 Virus, funeral services for family and close friends will be held at 2 pm on Friday, May 8, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Kim Duren officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Spivey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

