Mrs. Margaret Barfield Spurlock, a resident of the Mabson Community of Ozark, died Friday March 6, 2020, at her home following an extended illness. She was 84 years old. Funeral services for Mrs. Spurlock will be held 3:00 PM Sunday, March 8, 2020, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Jean Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the Mabson Cemetery, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends Saturday at the funeral home in Ozark from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM Mrs. Spurlock was born September 7, 1935 in Wausau, Florida to the late John Thomas Barfield and Pauline Taylor Barfield. She graduated from Bay High School in Panama City, Florida. Mrs. Spurlock worked with Van Heusen in Ozark, retiring after 38 years of service. She was a member of the Mabson United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Ernestine Barfield Pipkin and Juanita Barfield Hill; two brothers, John Hubert Barfield and Thomas Aubrey Barfield. Survivors include her husband of 64 years whom she met at a Sacred Harp Singing, Tommie Spurlock of Ozark; one daughter and son-in-law, Dilly and Bennett Ward of Wicksburg; one son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Tonya Spurlock of Mabson; four grandchildren, Ben Ward (Olivia) of Atlanta, Jessica Pritchett (Josh) of Wicksburg, Mason Spurlock of Mobile, Maddie Spurlock of Mabson; five great grandchildren, Lilah Grace Pritchett, Lainey Brooke Pritchett, Pate Pritchett, Harper Ellis Ward, and Felix McKay Ward; two sisters-in-law, Phyllis Barfield of Naples, Florida, Janette Barfield of Niceville, Florida; four sisters, Vivian Barfield Vickery of Immokalee, Florida, Victoria Barfield Aplin of Samson, Alabama, Jewell Barfield Rowland (Lamar) of Samson, Alabama, Pauline Barfield Pruitt of Ponce de Leon, Florida; and one brother, Oid L. Barfield of Myakka City, Florida; a special family friend who was thought of like a son, Stanley Smith; and a special nephew, Harvey Monk. Several nieces and nephews also survive. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Community Hospice of Dale Medical Center. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Mabson Cemetery Fund, C/O Mr. Tommie Spurlock, 401 South County Road 20, Ozark, Alabama 36360. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com.
