Kenneth C. Squires, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at his residence. He was 72. Military honors will be rendered at 10 am on Friday, August 30, 2019 in the Sunset Memorial Park Pavilion in Freedom Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday following the military service. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

