Kenneth C. Squires, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at his residence. He was 72. Military honors will be rendered at 10 am on Friday, August 30, 2019 in the Sunset Memorial Park Pavilion in Freedom Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday following the military service. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.