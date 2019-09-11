Edith Wilkinson Stark, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at her residence. She was 88. Graveside services will be held at 10 am on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Mrs. Stark was born on September 9, 1931 in Dothan and resided here most of her life. Mrs. Stark resided in Chicago, IL and moved back to Dothan in 1966. She worked with Civil Service at Ft. Rucker until she retired in 1996. She was an avid Auburn Fan, a member of the Dothan Elks, and the Garden Club. Mrs. Stark called bingo for several years, she enjoyed fishing and traveling. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Mrs. Stark was known to be a feisty and strong-willed lady and will be remembered for her independence. Survivors include her sons, Steve (Krystal) Fowler, Dothan, AL and Mark (Lucy) Fowler, Montgomery, AL; her grandchildren, Kelly Fowler, Payton Fowler, Paislee Fowler, and Elizabeth Combs; her step-children, John (Jenni) Stark, Martha (Chris) Fernandes, Kathryn (Bob) Daniels, and John (Jeanie) Stark. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

