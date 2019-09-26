Donald Herman Stein or Don, as he preferred to be called, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the age of 83. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Scotty Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. Don had a special love for Southern Gospel Music and played guitar for "The Singing Reps Quartet", he was recorded on some of their albums. He loved to travel, and toured Europe focused on his German heritage, cruised from Alaska to the Caribbean visiting several countries from islands to Central and South America. He grew up on a dairy farm in Dutchess County, New York. He moved to Eustis, Florida, in 1962 and owned "Don's BBQ". He sold the restaurant and worked in the citrus industry for many years with a brief time spent working for Florida Farm Bureau as an insurance agent. After moving to Mid Florida Lakes in Leesburg, Florida, he worked as a Security Officer before retiring and moving to Dothan Alabama. Don was a father to Donalee (Stein) Andrews, Randal Edward Stein, Evan William Stein, and Mark Robert Stein; a grandfather to Troy Andrews, Carrie (Andrews) Smith, Tina (Andrews) Britton, Miranda (Stein) Sanders, Donald Stein, Bryan Stein, Marie Stein, Joshua Stein, and Elizabeth (Stein) Hanna; and his 15 great-grandchildren. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
