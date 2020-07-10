Mr. Ralph Aloysius Steinlage of Slocomb, AL, formerly of Topeka, KS, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his home. He was 72. A private family service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb. Mr. Steinlage was born July 26, 1947 to the late Frank and Frances Glissman Steinlage. Ralph was a founding partner of Gold Star Concrete Company for over 30 years. He could best be described as hard working and a little stubborn. He lived by the motto "go big or go home." Ralph possessed a selfless spirit, and devoted himself to his Catholic faith and his church. He was quick to turn any event into a competition and took great pride in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. He loved deeply and will be profoundly missed by his many friends and family. Survivors include his wife, Della Jerome Steinlage; daughters: Amy Steinlage VanHoose (Don), Slocomb, and Jennifer Steinlage Flott (Brian), Topeka, KS; son, Aaron Steinlage (Theresa), Topeka, KS; grandchildren: Shelby VanHoose Brown (Michael), Aaron VanHoose, Blaise VanHoose, Hayes VanHoose, Emerson Steinlage, Magnus Steinlage, Julia Flott (Tailor), Brilea Flott, and Cole Flott; great-granddaughter, Alexis VanHoose; siblings: Melvin Steinlage (Noreen), Kenny Steinlage (Janice), Gladys Rempe (John), Janice Holthaus (Jerome), Les Steinlage (Sandy), Leon Steinlage (Sandy), Cyril Steinlage (Sue), and Lynn Steinlage (Connie): 53 nieces and nephews and other extended family and friends. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
