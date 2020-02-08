Colleen Marie Stephens, 65, of Webb, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at her residence. She was born on September 16, 1954 in Wisconsin to the late William Peavley and Lois (Raute) Peavley. A Celebration of Life will take place later. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother: Kevin Milloy. Survivors include her loving husband of 20 years: Gordon Stephens; son: Casey Woods; granddaughters: Makylia Wood, Cailyn Wood, and Claire Wilson; brothers: Rick (Susan) Peavley and Bruce Milloy; sister: Erin (Jeff) Whitten and many loving nieces, nephews, friends, and loving family members.
Stephens, Colleen
