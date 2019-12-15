Mike Stephenson, of Enterprise, AL, passed away on Friday December 13, 2019 after a brief illness. He was 88 years old. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, December 16, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Enterprise with Dr. Ben Bowden officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery with Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory directing. The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 12:30PM until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: First Baptist Church, 302 Main Street, Enterprise, AL 36330. Mr. Stephenson was born February 7, 1931 in Samson, AL. He was a graduate of Troy State University and was also a Korean War Veteran. He worked 31 years with Federal Civil Service. His family, church and his farm were his passions. He was preceded in death by his parents; two wonderful wives, Merle Davis Stephenson and Virginia Craig Stephenson; brothers, James Stephenson, Royce Stephenson and Harold Stephenson; a sister, Rachel McElroy. Survivors include his daughter, Mikelyn McDavid (Mike), Hoover, AL; 2 sons, Charlie Stephenson (Donna), Enterprise, AL, Mac Griffin (Laura), Helena, AL; 6 grandchildren, Lyndsay Rutherford (Jeff), Milton, GA, Michael McDavid (Blair), Nashville, TN, Davis Stephenson (Amanda), Hoover, AL, Kaitlyn Stephenson, Hoover, AL, Abby Griffin, Helena, AL, Carter Griffin, Helena, AL; 4 great-grandchildren, Cooper Rutherford and Halle Rutherford, Milton, GA, Crawford Stephenson and Smith Stephenson, Hoover, AL. www.searcyfuneralhome.com
