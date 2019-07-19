Mrs. Opal Floyd Stewart of Dothan went home to be with Jesus on Monday, July 15, 2019. She was 75. Mrs. Stewart was born in Jackson County, Florida on October 28, 1943 to the late Henry and Elsie Rhodes Floyd. She was a member of Harper's Joy Assembly of God Church. She will be remembered as a compassionate mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Louie Stewart and her sister, Glenda Sammons. She is survived by her son, Louie Michael Stewart and wife, Sharon of Dothan; her daughters, Marilyn Woods of Orange Park, FL, Wanda Cole of Dothan, and Sharon Goodwin and husband, Sam of Lawrenceville, GA; her grandchildren, Casey Lowe, Ashley Goodwin, Brent Goodwin, Michael Woods, Justin Woods, Jeremy Woods, Dylan Cole, Andrew Stewart, Slade Stewart, and Dana Elliott; her great-grandchildren, Reese Stewart, Greyson Stewart, Shayne, Kaylee, Landon, and Zadia Elliott; her brother, Carlton Floyd and wife Judy of Dothan; her sisters, Jeanette Smith of Orange Park, FL, Mary Loyed and husband Tommy of Dothan; her sisters-in-law, Joyce Godwin, Evelyn Carnley, Carolyn Poyner and husband George, Frances Tindell and husband David. Funeral services will be held at Harper's Joy Assembly of God Church at 3 PM, Sunday, July 21, 2019 with Reverend Eddie Littlefield and Reverend Thomas Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 3 PM, prior to the service. At other times, the family will be at 1206 Imperial Drive, Dothan, Alabama. The family will be accepting flowers. For all who knew and loved Opal, the quality that was paramount in her life was her relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and her love for her family. She will be missed and remembered with love by all those who were touched by her life. www.wardwilson.com
