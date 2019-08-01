On Monday, July 29, 2019, Tom Stewart, known to his grandchildren as "Pop", went to be with his Lord, Jesus Christ, at age 80. The family will receive friends from 10:00 am until 10:45 am prior to the services on August 2, 2019, at Harvest Church Worship Center. The Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11:00 am Friday, August, 2, 2019 at Harvest Church Worship Center in Dothan, with Pastor Ralph Sigler, Pastor Keith Frith and Pastor Mary Parson officiating. Burial will follow service at Bluff Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, 1990 Bluff Springs Road, Ashford, AL, 36312. The family will be accepting flowers; or donations in memory of Tom Stewart may be made to Harvest Church, 2727 Fortner Street, Dothan, AL, 36305.
