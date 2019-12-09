Mr. William Donald Stewart, a resident of Ozark, died late Friday morning, December 6, 2019 in Dale Medical Center. He was 83. In keeping with Mr. Stewart's wishes, there are no services planned at this time. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692. Mr. Stewart, son of the late Wayne Stewart and Vera Hinshaw Stewart, was a native of Kansas. He co-owned and operated the AMPM Convenience Store in Auburn, California for over thirty years. Following his retirement, he moved to Florida and returned to California before moving to Enterprise, Alabama in 2005. Mr. Stewart has lived in the Echo Community since 2012. He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia May Stewart and his brother, Alan Stewart. Surviving relatives include his children, Kathleen Beck (Bruce), Antelope, CA, Gayle Rodriguez (Alex), Santa Barbara, CA, and Doug Stewart (Roque Neto), Sacramento, CA; two step-daughters, Kari Richwine, Sacramento, CA and Paula Myers (Marty), Ozark; step-son, David Kelley (Paige); his sister, Patricia Johns, Gilroy, CA; four grandchildren, Bryan Beck, Josh Beck, Mayela Rodriguez, and Joey Rodriguez eleven step-grandchildren, Ricky Wolfe (Elizabeth), Rebecca Hamilton, Kevin Wolfe, Wayne Duran, Jr., Jennifer Duran, Terri Keck, Sarah Sanjurjo (Jesus), Bryan Kelley (Kristen), David Scott Kelley (Holly), Kristi Kelley; four step-grandchildren,; eighteen great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
