Agnes Estelle Payne Still, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020. She was 87. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Memory Hill Cemetery with Rev. Tim Willis officiating. Mrs. Still was born in Bay Minette, AL to the late B. F. and Cora Lee Payne. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, G. B. Still, her grandson, Chris Still, and her siblings, Bernice Payne, Ben Payne, and Virginia Cain. Mrs. Still is survived by her sons, Ken (Cheryl) Still, Ronnie Still, and Donnie Still, all of Dothan; her grandchildren, Stephanie (Dewayne) Howard, Nick Still, and Shane Still, all of Dothan; her great-grandchildren, Logan Howard and Blake Howard, Dothan; and her sister, Bonnie Moore, Bay Minette, AL. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Still, Agnes Estelle
