Adalee W. Stockley, 96, of Hartford, formerly of Dothan, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, peacefully in her sleep at Hartford HealthCare. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 1, at 2:00 pm at Hartford City Cemetery with Rev. Bruce Spivey officiating. Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home, Hartford, is in charge of arrangements. The family will be at the home of Cary and Stacy Hatcher in Hartford. Adalee was born June 27, 1924, in Mineola, MO, to Floyd Bell and Mary Ettie Windsor. She attended Sanford Brown Business College in St. Louis and was employed by the Veteran's Administration Hospital. Following marriage, she moved to Memphis and then Germantown, TN, where she was a homemaker and later employed at United Inns of Memphis. Following retirement in 1990, Adalee moved to Dothan where she volunteered at the Wiregrass Museum of Art and The Good News Shop. She was a member of Episcopal Church of the Nativity, Dothan. Adalee moved to Hartford Retirement Village in 2015. She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd Bell and Mary Ettie Windsor; daughter, Susan Stockley; sister, Irene Akers; and brother, Floyd Bell (Bill) Windsor. Survivors include daughter, Cary Stockley (Stacy) Hatcher, Hartford; son Henry Walker (Frances) Stockley, III, Lake Wylie, SC; grandchildren, Casey Hatcher (John) Cooper, Hartselle, AL; Anna Hatcher (Zach) Essig, Indio, CA; Charles Stockley and Graham Stockley, Greer, SC; greatgrandchildren, Kate and Luke Cooper; Colton and Hudson Essig.

