Mrs.Hester Lee Stokes, 90, of Dothan, passed away July 31, 2019. Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Friday, August 9 at New Salem Baptist Church in Shorterville, AL. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Horace Williams directing. Visitation will be today from 4-6 pm at Horace Williams Mortuary. www.horacewilliamsmortuary.com
