Mr. David Jackson Stout, 94, a resident of Dothan, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Flowers Hospital. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Waynesboro, Virginia in his beloved Shenandoah Valley. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National Museum of the Eighth Air Force, 175 Bourne Avenue, Pooler, GA, 31322. Mr. Stout was born May 5, 1925 in Montandon, PA, the son of Russell Ray and Olive Millicent Park Stout. He lived the early years of his life in Lost Creek, WV and was a graduate of the University of West Virginia. Mr. Stout was a World War II veteran and was proud of his service with the Mighty Eighth USAAF. He was a co-owner of several patents during his career as a Chemical Engineer and retired with Merck after 20 years of service. He was a member of the Elks Lodge in Savannah, Georgia and was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church, Waynesboro, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Glyn T. Edmundson Stout; daughter, Sharon Irene Ball; a sister, Clara Jackson; two brothers, John P. Stout and William Stout. Survivors include: two sons, Jeff Stout (Diane), Dothan, Alabama; Michael L. Stout (Patricia), Newark, Delaware; daughter, Nancy L. Linehan (Steve), Ft. Myers, Florida; step-daughter, Cathy Krall (John), Myrtle Point, Oregon; brother, James S. Stout, Indianapolis, Indiana; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com

