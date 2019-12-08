Mr. David Jackson Stout, 94, a resident of Dothan, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Flowers Hospital. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date in Waynesboro, Virginia in his beloved Shenandoah Valley. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National Museum of the Eighth Air Force, 175 Bourne Avenue, Pooler, GA, 31322. Mr. Stout was born May 5, 1925 in Montandon, PA, the son of Russell Ray and Olive Millicent Park Stout. He lived the early years of his life in Lost Creek, WV and was a graduate of the University of West Virginia. Mr. Stout was a World War II veteran and was proud of his service with the Mighty Eighth USAAF. He was a co-owner of several patents during his career as a Chemical Engineer and retired with Merck after 20 years of service. He was a member of the Elks Lodge in Savannah, Georgia and was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church, Waynesboro, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Glyn T. Edmundson Stout; daughter, Sharon Irene Ball; a sister, Clara Jackson; two brothers, John P. Stout and William Stout. Survivors include: two sons, Jeff Stout (Diane), Dothan, Alabama; Michael L. Stout (Patricia), Newark, Delaware; daughter, Nancy L. Linehan (Steve), Ft. Myers, Florida; step-daughter, Cathy Krall (John), Myrtle Point, Oregon; brother, James S. Stout, Indianapolis, Indiana; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
Breaking
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Alabama city considering daytime curfew for its students
-
It’s finally happening. David’s Catfish House to open doors next week.
-
One in a million: Brantley girl’s birth ends bizarre generational legacy
-
Pedestrian struck and killed at scene of U.S. 90 crash
-
Chill Lounge owner hopes to bring classy nightlife scene to downtown with upscale venue
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.