Mrs. Ethell Stovall, age 84 passed away on April 21, 2020. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 2:00 PM at the Mt. Zion Church Cemetery, Haleburg, AL, under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary, "Because We Care." www.scottschapelhillmortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ethell Stovall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

