Mrs. Earlean Stowers funeral service will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at Patterson Street Freewill Baptist Church at 1:00 P.M. with Rev. Harold McKissic officiating. Interment will follow in Gates of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4-6 P.M. at Unity Funeral Home.

