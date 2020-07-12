Annice Clara Strickland, age 99, of Dothan, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Born April 27, 1921 in Houston County to the late John Thomas Ethridge and Mary Wood Ethridge, Annice attended First Baptist Church in Dothan. She will be remembered for her work ethic and her love of reading. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Strickland and seven brothers and sisters; special caretaker and niece, Mamie Kate Freeman. Annice is survived by 11 nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; special caretaker, her nephew, Bobby (Mary) Clemmons; and her sitters, Janie, Lisa, Melissa, Ruby, and Linda; and a special thank you to the staff of Kindred Hospice. Graveside services will be held at 2 PM, Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Gardens of Memory Cemetery with Brother Steve Ellison officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Kindred Hospice, 2740 Headland Avenue, Dothan, AL 36303. www.wardwilson.com

Tags

Load entries