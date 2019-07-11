OZARK. Mr. Jerry D. Strickland, a resident of Ozark, died Wednesday morning, July 10, 2019, in a Dothan hospital. He was 70. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the Post Oak Baptist Church with Reverend David Grier officiating. Graveside services, with military honors, will follow in the church cemetery. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.