Jerry Mack Sullivant, age 80, of Enterprise, AL, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Rev. Marcus Ramer officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday beginning at 11:30 A.M. Jerry was preceded in death by his son, Rick Sullivant, four brothers, Bill Sullivant, Rastus "Buck" Sullivant, Curtis "Bud" Sullivant and Edward "Ed" Sullivant. Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Annie Sullivant; a son and daughter-in-law, Joey and Carla Sullivant, Enterprise, AL; daughter-in-law, Sandra Sullivant, Enterprise, AL; four grandchildren, Brian Sullivant (Sara); Ashley Sullivant; Matt Sullivant (Tori); Zack Sullivant; four great-grandchildren, Lexie Sullivant; Adelyn Sullivant; Bailey Sullivant; Everley Sullivant; a sister, Louise Hussey (Ray); numerous nieces and nephews. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
