Bobby Sumlar, 64 of Pansey, AL, passed away Thursday evening, July 25, 2019 at Southeast Health in Dothan, AL. Funeral services for Mr. Sumlar will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 3:00 CST at Southern Heritage Funeral Home in Dothan, AL with Rev. Coley Holloway and Rev. Christopher Dunnam officiating. Burial will follow in Springhill Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery in Gordon with Pary Sumlar, J.J. Sumlar, Ronnie Sumlar, Tommy Sumlar, Jacob Sellers, and William "Cliff" McNeal serving as casketbearers. Visitation will be held on Saturday evening, July 27, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM CST at Southern Heritage Funeral Home. Mr. Sumlar was born on August 11, 1954 in Haleburg, AL to the late Ed Sumlar, Sr. and Eneze Cureton Sumlar. Mr. Sumlar was a car salesman for 29 years. He sold cars and trucks in Donalsonville, GA for 23 years before going to Dothan, AL for 6 years before retiring. He loved his family and all his friends and would do anything he could for them. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Cook Sumlar of Pansey, AL; his son, Eric Sumlar of Gordon, AL, his daughter, Sheena Sumlar of Pansey, AL; his grandchildren, Shelby Sumlar, and Brycen Sumlar of Pansey, AL, Xander Sumlar of Gordon, AL; his sister, Marietta Johnson (Wiley) of Lakeland, FL; his brothers, Jerry Sumlar of Dothan, AL, Ed Sumlar, Jr. and Gary Sumlar both of Haleburg, AL. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many great friends. Mr. Sumlar was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Shirley Sumlar; and a brother, Paryman Sumlar.
