Cathy Cook Sumlar, age 62, of Pansey, AL passed away Friday afternoon, July 10, 2020 at Southeast Health in Dothan, AL. Funeral services for Mrs. Sumlar will be held on Sunday July 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM CST at Southern Heritage Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Dunnam officiating. Interment will follow in Springhill Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Gordon, AL with Pary Sumlar, Jamie Smith, Tyler Harris, William "Cliff" McNeal, Jacob Sellers, and Jeff Norris serving as active pallbearers. Visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon, July 12, 2020 from 1:00-2:00 PM at Southern Heritage Funeral Home. We recommend that masks be worn and asking for social distancing to be practiced. Mrs. Sumlar was born in Dothan, AL on December 12, 1957 to Collie Cook and Inez Glisson Cook. She graduated from Ashford Academy and worked as an administrative assistant at Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Plant until 2011. She leaves to cherish her memory her son; Eric Sumlar of Gordon, AL; her daughter, Sheena Sumlar of Pansey, AL; and her three grandchildren; Shelby Sumlar and Brycen Sumlar of Pansey, AL, and Xander Sumlar of Gordon, AL. Mrs. Sumlar was preceded in death by her parents; Collie and Inez Cook; and her husband, Bobby Sumlar. evansskipperfh.com
