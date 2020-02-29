Jeanette S. Sutherland, 88, a resident of Dothan, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 at New Hinson Baptist Church Cemetery (Fadette) with Pastor Troy West officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:30 until 1:30 on Sunday prior to service time. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Resource Center, P O Box 1170, Dothan, AL 36302. Mrs. Sutherland was born June 23, 1931 in Geneva County, Alabama to Charles Jackson and Ida Blanche Bass Seay. She grew up in Geneva County and was a 1950 graduate of Slocomb High School. She was a graduate of Troy University where she received her Master's Degree in science. As an educator, she taught in the elementary schools of Madrid, Pinckard, and the Dothan City Schools of Selma Street and Girard before retiring after 30 years. Mrs. Sutherland was a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her husbands, John Otis "Buddy" Skinner and Robert Calvin Sutherland, a son, James Clifford Sutherland, and a brother, Jerry Franklin Seay. She is survived by three children, MaryAnn Skinner Williams of Dothan; John Robin Skinner (Olga) of Cottonwood and Helen Sutherland Walworth (Billy) of Columbia; a brother, Jimmy Rex Seay (Shirley) of Dothan; two grandchildren, Shana Skinner Deyo and Hillary Hall Deal (Rob); several great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Active pallbearers will be Robin Skinner, Billy Walworth, Kerry Seay, Rob Deal, Tony Williams and Paul White. A truly special thank you to her caring and loving sitters, Edie Finch, Tracie Shelton, Caroline Cook and Rosie Miniard and another special thank you to her longtime companion, Sue Roberson. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Jeanette Sutherland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.