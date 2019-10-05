Bobby Taylor, age 55, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Thursday, October 3, 2019 in Panama City Beach, FL. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M., Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until service time at the funeral home on Sunday. Bobby graduated from Enterprise High School in 1982, Troy University in 1989 with a Bachelor Sc. in Mathematics and Auburn University in 1991 with a MS in Linear Algebra and Combinatorics. Survivors include his parents, Robert and Libby Taylor, Enterprise, AL; sister, Beverly Taylor Johnson, Panama City, FL; brother, Chuck Taylor (Debbie) Panama City, FL; uncle, Nelson M. Graham, Conway, SC; two aunts, Frances C. Watson (James) Panama City, FL; Claudia T. Humphrey, Enterprise, AL; paternal grandmother, Gaynell T. Taylor, Enterprise, AL; two nieces, five nephews and seventeen cousins. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
