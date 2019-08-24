Elizabeth Skipper Taylor, a resident of Abbeville, died Thursday afternoon, August 22, 2019, in the Henry County Health & Rehabilitation Facility. She was 93. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, August 25, 2019, in the Holman-Abbeville Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Don Adams officiating. Burial will follow in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery-East. The family will receive friends from 2 pm to 3 pm Sunday at the mortuary. Holman Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-585-5261.You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.

Tags

Load entries