Lewie A. "Sonny" Taylor, a resident of Midland City, died Saturday morning, October 12, 2019, at his home. He was 83. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, October 14, 2019, in the Sylvan Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Michael Proffitt officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 5:00 P.M. Sunday at the mortuary in Headland. Surviving relatives include his wife, Annette Lewis Taylor; a daughter, Cynthia Riley (Dewayne), Midland City; and a son, Lynn Taylor (Beth), Dothan; a sister, Loretta Culpepper (Earl), Midland City; two special friends, Don Johnson and Sonny Thompson, and was predeceased by a very special friend, Reverend Gillis Crenshaw. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.

