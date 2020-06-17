Oyette Taylor, a resident of Headland, died Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020, at his home. He was 89. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Thursday, June 18, 2020, in the Worship Center of the First Baptist Church of Headland with Dr. Cecil M. Sanders, Jr. and Reverend Norman C. Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in the Headland Baptist Cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 9:00 until 10:30 A.M. Thursday in the church sanctuary. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Headland Baptist Cemetery Fund, 301 East Church Street, Headland, AL 36345 or to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. Mr. Taylor was born in Henry County, near Newville, son of the late Vernard Taylor and Mary Etta Snellgrove Taylor. At the age of fourteen, he began working with his father as a barber. Upon graduation from Headland High School, Mr. Taylor enlisted in the Army National Guard in the Headland unit. He served his country on active duty in the 31st Division, which was called the "Dixie Darlings", from January 1951 until August 1952, when his unit was mobilized during the Korean War. Mr. Taylor was a member of the First Baptist Church of Headland. He retired in 2008 as the owner and operator of Taylor's Barber Shop in Headland. Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by a brother, Andy Taylor. Surviving relatives include his wife, Jewel Trammell Taylor; two daughters, Cindy Hamm (Billy Wayne), Headland; and Lori Fell (Pat), Theodore, AL; a son, Tim Taylor (Jennifer), Headland; five grandchildren, Kellie Price (Cary), Matt Hamm (Shana), Kaitie Taormina (Tyler), Kathryn Fell and Olivia Fell; three great-grandchildren, Tucker Price, Andrew Stone and Molly Hamm. Serving as active pallbearers will be Charles McClenney, Frank Granberry, Tim Grace, Tucker Price, Andrew Stone, Don McClendon and Jimmy Hicks. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be the Jack Bridges Sunday School Class. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.
