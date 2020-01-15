Robert LeRoy Taylor, Sr., age 78, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 18th at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Dr. Scott Hannen officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 12:30 on Saturday. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to: Dialysis Clinic Incorporated, 1630 Columbia Hwy, Dothan, AL 36303. Mr. Taylor was born in South Carolina, graduated from Conway High School, Conway, SC and held a bachelor's degree in Aeronautics from Embry Riddle University. He retired from the U. S. Army, having served two tours in Vietnam where he was awarded two Bronze Stars, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Republic of Vietnam Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, and Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm. He spent the final 35 years of his career as an instructor pilot training the future generations of soldiers to fly. Mr. Taylor was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Robert A. Taylor and a son, Robert L. Taylor, Jr. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Libby Taylor, Enterprise, AL; daughter, Beverly Taylor Johnson, Panama City, FL; son, Chuck Taylor (Debbie), Panama City, FL; his mother, Gaynell T. Taylor, Enterprise, AL; sister, Claudia T. Humphrey, Enterprise, AL; two granddaughters and five grandsons. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
