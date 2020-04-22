Mrs. Lois Anthony Teague, a resident of Ashford, AL, departed this life and went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was 83. A Graveside Service will be Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery (Columbia, AL) at 11:00 A.M. with Minister Frenchie Reynolds officiating. Visitation will be Friday, April 24, 2020 from 4-6 P.M. at Unity Funeral Home

