Mrs. Lois Anthony Teague, a resident of Ashford, AL, departed this life and went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Friday, April 17, 2020. She was 83. A Graveside Service will be Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery (Columbia, AL) at 11:00 A.M. with Minister Frenchie Reynolds officiating. Visitation will be Friday, April 24, 2020 from 4-6 P.M. at Unity Funeral Home
+1
+1
MOST POPULAR
-
Alabama barber shop owner plans to reopen Friday regardless of city and state orders
-
Wallace-Dothan to disburse $350 checks to all enrolled students
-
Dothan's Harris Mendheim experiencing events most only dream about
-
Coffee County has its first death from COVID-19
-
JIC: Covid-19 cases increase slightly at Dothan's hospitals
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.