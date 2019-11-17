Mr. Clinton Lee Tew of Slocomb went home to be with the Lord Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center. He was 95. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb with Rev. Wendell Holmes officiating. Interment will follow in the New Teamon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Flowers will be accepted or contributions may be made to New Teamon Baptist Church. Mr. Tew was born June 13, 1924 in Geneva County to the late Clarence and Ida Boutwell Tew. In addition to his parents, his wife of 72 years, Monnie Ruth Tew, and a son, Larry Edward Tew preceded him in death. Survivors two daughters: Patricia Hall (Donny), Slocomb and Gwen Morris (Randall), Slocomb; three grandchildren: Christie Hughes (Jason), Kimberly Strickland (Steve) and Kelly Langham (Brant); five great-grandchildren: Scarlet Hughes, Marissa Strickland, Conor Strickland, Jaxon Langham and Kyson Langham; one great-great granddaughter, Maleena Strickland; sister, Onis Tew Smith; brother, Grady Tew; several nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
