Cynthia Rogers (Cindy) Tew, a resident of the Edwin Community of Henry County, died Friday night, February 21, 2020, at her home. She was 56. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, February 24, 2020, in the New Prospect Free Will Baptist Cemetery with Reverend Randy Adams officiating. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 4:00 P.M. Sunday at the mortuary in Abbeville. Cindy Tew was born and reared in Henry County and lived in the Edwin Community for the past thirty years. Cindy was employed by WalMart in Eufaula for over twenty years. She was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Brock Tew, her father, Carson Will Rogers and mother, Annette Blankenship Rogers. Surviving relatives include her husband, Ronnie G. Tew; a son, Ashley Tew (April), Skipperville; two grandchildren, Ayla Brooke Tew and Austin Glenn Tew; two brothers, David Rogers (Rhonda), Headland; and Kenny Rogers, Newville. Holman Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-585-5261.You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
+1
+1
Service information
Feb 23
Visitation
Sunday, February 23, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
2:00PM-4:00PM
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary
434 Ozark Road
Abbeville, AL 36310
434 Ozark Road
Abbeville, AL 36310
Guaranteed delivery before Cynthia's Visitation begins.
Feb 24
Graveside Service
Monday, February 24, 2020
11:00AM-11:45AM
11:00AM-11:45AM
Guaranteed delivery before Cynthia's Graveside Service begins.
MOST POPULAR
-
Chipley woman dies in accident after airborne deer enters windshield
-
Food Network to film at Dothan's Zack’s Family Restaurant
-
Dothan man sentenced to 14 years in shooting death of friend, seeks probation
-
Alabama House okays proposed teacher retirement change
-
Speeding a factor in death of Fort Rucker woman, ALEA awaiting autopsy report
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.