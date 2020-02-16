Mrs. Jewel Frances Faircloth Tew, 87, of Clayton Alabama passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, surrounded by family which included her daughter and son-in-law (Bonnie and Ed Hobster), granddaughters Misty (Tom) Rosier and April (Bryan) Miller, and great grandchildren Kaylee Aardema, Mya and TJ Rosier, at Beehive Assisted Living in Syracuse, Utah. Frances was born June 13, 1932 in Eufaula, AL. She was the daughter of the late Henry Cully and Pearla Jane Cordell Champion. Her brother Henry Wade Champion passed on January 29, 2020. She is preceded by her late husband Thomas (Tom) Scott Faircloth. Frances was employed by Phillips Van Heusen Corporation, Clayton Alabama, until she retired. She enjoyed cooking, music, bingo, and her Ipad. Frances' family meant everything to her. She had a very special place in her heart for shopping, adventurous trips, eating out, family gatherings, and family events. She loved laughter and making people laugh. She had a loving sass that could compete with the best of em.' She is survived by her husband Grover DeLeon Tew of Dothan Alabama; 1 Daughter: Bonnie (Ed) Hobster of Syracuse UT; 2 Step Daughters: Tammy (Ricky) Taylor of Columbia, AL and Debra (Bill) Ash of Cowarts, AL; and 1 Step Son: Gary (Cathy) Tew of Cowarts, AL. She was blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Chewey, her beloved dog, will remain with Bonnie and Ed. A Celebration of Life will be held in Utah. Our many thanks and prayers to Bristol Hospice Care and Beehive Assisted Living Owners/Staff for the care and love shown to Frances.
