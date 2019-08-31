Jimmy Lee Thames, age 73, of Enterprise, AL, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019 at his home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Rev. Jimmy Eddins officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 P.M. Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Mattie Lou Thames, a sister, Lucille Spann and a brother, Johnny "Buddy" Thames. Survivors include his daughter, Stephanie Nalley (Charlie Johnson) Elba, AL; grandsons, Gage Nalley, Chancellor, Al; Slade Nalley (Jacy) New Brockton, AL; Skyler Nalley, Elba, AL; great-grandson, Landon Nalley; sisters, Sue Creech, Enterprise, AL; Shirley Tully, Geneva, AL; brother Jerry Thames (Faye) Enterprise, AL. ROLL TIDE!!!!! You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com .

