Miss Julie Amanda Tharpe Miss Julie Amanda Tharpe, 47, of Skipperville, died Monday, July 15, 2019. Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Skipperville United Methodist Church with Reverend Bradley Chamblee and Reverend Freddie McCain officiating. Interment will follow in Skipperville Community Cemetery, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends Friday at the funeral home in Ozark from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com

