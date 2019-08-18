Bobby Lee Thomas, age 76, passed away on August 14, 2019; funeral service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 10:00 AM at the Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist in Headland, AL; burial will be follow at the church cemetery; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.