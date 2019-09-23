HEADLAND. . .Bonnie Ruth Trammell Thomas, a former resident of Headland, died early Sunday morning, September 22, 2019, in the Henry County Health & Rehabilitation Facility in Abbeville. She was 94. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in Gardens of Memory with Reverend Lisa Stokes officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 P.M. Tuesday at the mortuary. Surviving relatives include three daughters, Jean Bludsworth (Harold), Altoona, AL; Yvonne Johnson (Andy), Newville; and Dawn Snell, Skipperville; a brother, Darryl Wiggins (Liz), Ozark; thirteen grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, ten great-great grandchildren and two great-great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.

