HEADLAND. . .Bonnie Ruth Trammell Thomas, a former resident of Headland, died early Sunday morning, September 22, 2019, in the Henry County Health & Rehabilitation Facility in Abbeville. She was 94. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 24, 2019, in Gardens of Memory with Reverend Lisa Stokes officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 P.M. Tuesday at the mortuary. Surviving relatives include three daughters, Jean Bludsworth (Harold), Altoona, AL; Yvonne Johnson (Andy), Newville; and Dawn Snell, Skipperville; a brother, Darryl Wiggins (Liz), Ozark; thirteen grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, ten great-great grandchildren and two great-great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.