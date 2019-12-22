Daniel (Danny) Dennis Thomas went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 20, 2019. He was 72. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm on Monday, December 23, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doug Dowdey officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday afternoon from 3:30-5:30 pm. Danny was born in Bradford, Ohio on August 6, 1947 and was a resident of Dothan, Alabama. Danny served in the US Army for 22 years and was a Vietnam Veteran who received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star. Danny lived in Enterprise before moving to Dothan in 1989. He was employed with Houston County Sherriff's Department, Walmart, and worked with Security at Wiregrass Commons Mall. Danny was a member of the VFW, DAV, and Ridgecrest Baptist Church. Danny is survived by his wife of 31 years, Linda Faye Thomas; his daughter, Leslie Powers; his sons, Danny (Shelia) Thomas, Jr. and Gordan (Misty) Thomas; his grandchildren, Jeremy Powers, Morgan Thomas, and Jacob Thomas; his brother, Bill Thomas; and his sister, Barb Kessler. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Thomas, Daniel "Danny" Dennis
To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.