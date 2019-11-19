Mr. Junior Thomas, age 73, of Dothan, Alabama passed away Sunday, Novemeber 17, 2019. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time by the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
