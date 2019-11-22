Mr. Junior J. Thomas, age 73 funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 1:00 PM at the St. Peter AME Church in Ashford, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
Mr. Junior J. Thomas, age 73 funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 1:00 PM at the St. Peter AME Church in Ashford, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.