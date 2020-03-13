Rodney M. Thomas (CW5, United States Army, Retired), a resident of Ozark, died early Tuesday morning, March 10, 2020 at his home. He was 72. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

Service information

Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
5:00AM-7:00PM
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home
508 Faust Ave
Ozark, AL 36360
Mar 13
Recitation of the Rosary
Friday, March 13, 2020
6:30PM
Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel
508 Faust Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
Mar 14
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, March 14, 2020
11:00AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
475 Camilla Avenue
Ozark, AL 36360
Mar 14
Interment following funeral service
Saturday, March 14, 2020
12:00AM
Woodlawn Memory Gardens
U.S. Highway 231
Ozark, AL 36360
